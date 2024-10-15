North Carolina man out on bail after allegedly threatening FEMA workers; authorities say threats are on the rise

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Authorities say a “persistent” and “dangerous flow of misinformation” is feeding threats targeting FEMA workers who are on the ground in the southeast after major Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The administration was forced to pause activities on the ground following threats against their North Carolina operations.

Over the weekend, 44-year-old William Parsons was arrested after police say he threatened to harm workers while allegedly armed with an assault rifle and handgun.

Officials are calling for a halt on the spread of misinformation regarding the storm.

“The federal family has been here working side by side with the state since day one, these are people who put their lives on hold to help those who have lost everything,” said FEMA Director Deanne Criswell.

The Department of Justice says they are investigating an uptick in the number of threats and will seek accountability.