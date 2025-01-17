Norovirus cases continue to rise in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there were 76 reported outbreaks of norovirus in December, which is higher than in previous years.

Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness outbreaks in the state, and it’s not slowing down yet. State officials say these numbers are unprecedented.

Those numbers are carrying over into January. So far, there have been 26 outbreaks reported to MDH.

It’s still unclear what’s causing the recent uptick, but MDH has been monitoring the cases closely.

“We investigate those outbreaks and so that number is just those people who are a part of those outbreaks, there’s likely a lot more people sick,” Brooke Wiedinmyer from the Minnesota Department of Health said.

Most norovirus illnesses and outbreaks can be prevented through proper handwashing and food handling.

It should also be noted that most hand sanitizers do not kill norovirus.

The MDH says illnesses usually go away in one or two days with no long-term health effects, but if people have concerns, they should contact their healthcare provider.