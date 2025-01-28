Nora Springs wastewater discharged into Shell Rock River

(ABC 6 News) — According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, around 100,000 gallons of Nora Springs wastewater spilled into the Shell Rock River last week.

City Administrator Chelsea Wood said the discharge from the Nora Springs sanitary sewer began on January 18.

It wasn’t until Wednesday, January 22 that the city was finally able to jet the line because of the subzero temperatures.

While the Iowa DNR’s initial statement said there were no observable impacts to the river’s condition, the spill did trigger an automatic violation, and the incident remains under investigation.