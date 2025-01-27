Nonprofit looks to restore 1918 Kasson Public School building

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The old public school building in Kasson holds a century full of memories that many who grew up in town hold dear.

The Kasson Alliance for Restoration (KARE) have been working hard to bring this building back to life.

“I have a lot of fond memories of kindergarten through sixth grade in fact, this room right here to the left is what was known as the cafeteria but they also had the kindergarten class in here,” said Kenton Spading, a member of KARE.

Even though Spading now lives in St. Paul, he stepped in when he heard the school was going to be demolished in 2007.

“My mom called me up in St. Paul and said hey they’re going to demolish your grade school, and I said well that’s not a good idea. So I came down here and met with some local people here and we formed the Kasson Alliance for Restoration,” said Spading.

In 2014, the group, along with 35 other investors, purchased the school building. It’s been a team effort to keep the building maintained.

“For a good number of years now. I try to keep the sidewalk clean in the winter time and I also have the job of mowing the lawn,” said Everett Paulson.

The goal is to develop the former school building into apartments.

KARE is working with developers to prepare an historic tax credit application. That would give the project over $2.6 million in historic tax credits to offset redevelopment costs. However, even if that’s approved, it won’t be enough to cover the entire price tag.

“We’re going to have at least six funding streams in the end to try to reuse the school,” said Spading.

The group is searching for additional financing sources to finally make their dream a reality. KARE has a GoFundMe to help preserve the 1918 building.