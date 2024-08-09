Non-profit alliance expresses concerns towards Mayo Clinic expansion plan

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Several non-profits are raising new concerns about Mayo Clinic’s multi-billion-dollar Bold. Forward. Unbound. expansion plan introduced a little over six months ago.

In a letter addressed to Mayo Clinic, the City of Rochester and the Destination Medical Center, they list concerns that mainly involve how the plans will impact the flow of traffic and pedestrians traveling both on foot and on wheels.

In front of the clinic is a street called 3rd Avenue.

It features on of the only north-south running bike lanes in downtown Rochester.

“One of the key ways that cyclists get to downtown is really using those protected bike lanes,” said Enrique Zavala, program coordinator for the Pata de Perro – Rochester Community Bike Club. “There are different levels of people’s comfort to riding on the road.”

The street, and its neighbor 4th Avenue, are important routes for people trying to access businesses and resources in and around the area.

“We’ve had 126 individuals visit us this summer,” Zavala said, “and a lot of these people use the downtown as more or less a hub to be able to access resources.”

Both streets area also ones that Mayo is planning on taking over the Unbound project.

The Minnesota Transportation Equity Alliance is a group of non-profits – the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota, the Sierra Club, ISAIAH, the SE MN Center for Independent Living and the Amalgamated Transit Union – that work together to advocate for accessible transportation plans in cities across the state.

In Rochester, they’ve set their sights on the Mayo expansion.

“That plan came out and it was pretty obvious, especially to anyone who’s ridden a bicycle through downtown Rochester, that this just doesn’t align with both the current reality and also what the trajectory of the city of Rochester (is),” said Erik Noonan, communications director for the Bicycle Alliance.

In the letter, the TEA explains how the planned closures will create even more traffic along many other streets through downtown, presenting significant challenges to pedestrians – particularly those with disabilities.

“The plan as it exists right now,” Noonan said, “is to create a five-block long barrier to public right of way.”

With how vital these streets are to some members of the community, it’s now wonder some people are concerned.

“It’s just really an uncomfortable situation when there aren’t better alternatives,” said Zavala.

ABC 6 has reached out to Mayo Clinic, the City of Rochester, and Destination Medical Center.

Mayo Clinic gave the following statement:

“As we plan significant investments in downtown Rochester, Mayo Clinic is committed to working closely with the City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center and the community to thoughtfully address the long-term needs of the community as well as our patients and staff. This includes actively exploring solutions for multi-modal access to and around downtown and working with experts to ensure effective and safe traffic flow, both throughout the construction period and after project completion.

Much of the work planned for Mayo Clinic’s downtown campus is still evolving, and we will continue to engage with local organizations and community members to work toward solutions that provide access and mobility for all who share these spaces.”

Destination Medical Center said they are still reviewing the document and have no statement.

The City of Rochester gave the following statement:

“The Rochester community is entering an exciting time in its history, with unprecedented private and public investment in downtown, including the largest development project in Mayo Clinic’s 160-year history. Transformational projects have wide-ranging impacts. The City of Rochester has adopted plans, standards, and policies that reflect and balance the evolving demands of our growing City while still preserving our commitment to authentic engagement, sustainability and connectivity. Bold. Forward. Unbound is still in the early stages, and as we continue to understand the impact of this investment, we are committed to working with our partners to engage with stakeholders and community members along the way.”

In the meantime, there are a number of ways people can have their voices heard on this project.

Contact the Community Development department with the city at CommunityDevelopment@rochestermn.gov or call 507-328-2600.

Information on neighborhood meetings can be found here.

And contact information for your city council member can be found here.

Read the full MN TEA statement below: