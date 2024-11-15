No remains found in latest search for Jodi Huisentruit, FindJodi team says

(ABC 6 News) — Recently, a new tip in the search for Jodi Huisentruit led investigators to Winsted, Minnesota.

Huisentruit, an Iowa news anchor, was abducted on June 27, 1995, while getting into her car in her apartment parking lot and has not been seen since.

According to the FindJodi team, Winsted Police Chief Justin Heldt confirmed that no human remains were found in the search.

Instead, the chief said farm animal remains were found in an unused city park that is adjacent to construction underway at an apartment complex.

Anyone with information about Jodi’s unsolved case is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636 or information can be shared with Iowa DCI Special Agent Ryan Herman: rherman@dps.state.ia.us. And you can contact FindJodi.com.