No injuries or damage reported after LeRoy shooting

(ABC 6 News) – The Mower County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting report at about 10:42 p.m. Tuesday, according to chief deputy David Pike.

Law enforcement received a call about gun shots in the area of North Everett Street, and found evidence to corroborate the call nearby.

There was no damage to property located, and no injuries were reported, Pike said.

The MCSO believes the incident was isolated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the non-emergency number for the Mower County Sheriff’s Office: 507-437-9400.