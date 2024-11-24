No danger after threat made against Dakota Middle School

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed a threat made against Dakota Middle School in Rochester on Friday.

The school sent out the following message to parents regarding the threat:

Dear Dakota Middle School parents and caregivers,

Last night, Dakota administration was made aware of a potentially threatening social media post believed to have been made by a Dakota student. Dakota administration and school staff worked with our School Resource Officer, the Rochester Police Department (RPD), and the Office of School Support to investigate this situation. After a thorough investigation, we determined there is no danger to our students, staff, or school.

We take all potential threats to the safety of our school community seriously. We appreciate those who reported the social media post to a trusted adult. Thank you for your partnership in keeping our students safe.

Please reach out to me with any questions or concerns.

ABC 6 News is working to learn more about the nature of the threat.