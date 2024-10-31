NIACC unveils new tagline

(ABC 6 News) — North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) has announced the launch of its new tagline: “Future, Found.”

A press release from NIACC states, “This powerful phrase reflects NIACC’s commitment to being a place where students, faculty, and the community come together to forge meaningful paths to success.”

“Future, Found captures the spirit and mission of NIACC,” said Joel Pedersen, NIACC President, via a press release. “We are here to guide and empower students at every step, from their first day on campus to the realization of their goals. This tagline affirms our commitment to helping every student shape a future that is within reach.”