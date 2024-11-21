NIACC launches Before the Bell Education Academy program

(ABC 6 News) — North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) has announced the launch of its Before the Bell Education Academy program.

The program is designed to help individuals start or transition into a career in education quickly and affordably. With the Paraeducator Certificate program, participants will step into the classroom as soon as they begin, gaining hands-on experience while earning valuable college credits.

The Academy offers multiple pathways tailored to fit participants’ goals and timelines. Start as a Paraeducator, working alongside teachers and supporting students directly in the classroom, and/or take the next step toward becoming a fully licensed teacher.

Participants can transition from Paraeducator to Teacher, pursuing licensure in Elementary/Early Childhood Education (Pre-K-6th grade) or Secondary Education (5th-12th grade). Additionally, for those passionate about early childhood development, the program provides training to become an Early Childhood Associate, ready to work in childcare centers, preschools, or in-home daycare settings.

Through the Before the Bell Education Academy, participants can earn credits toward a variety of credentials, including the Paraeducator Certificate, Early Childhood Diploma, or Associate of Arts (AA) Degree with an emphasis in Education or Early Childhood Education.

“The Before the Bell Education Academy is a game-changer for anyone looking to enter the education field quickly,” said Kacy Larson, NIACC Education Instructor, via a press release. “Whether you’re starting fresh or switching careers, this program combines hands-on experience with college coursework to prepare participants to make a meaningful difference in their communities.”

With its blend of fast-track programs and real-world experience, the Before the Bell Education Academy empowers individuals to create brighter futures for themselves—and for the students they’ll inspire.

For more information about the Before the Bell Education Academy, visit https://www.niacc.edu/before-the-bell-education-academy/