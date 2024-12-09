NIACC athletic department announces 2025 Hall of Fame class

(ABC 6 News) — The NIACC athletic department has announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class, which will be the sixth class in school history.

A total of three former standout student-athletes, a national championship team, a former coach and a current coach who has broadcasted NIACC athletics at KGLO for several years make up the Class of 2025.

All of the inductees will be honored at a dinner on Friday, April 4, 2025 on the NIACC campus.

The Class of 2025 is Tom Dunn (softball coach), Chris Frenz (long-time KGLO broadcaster and current NIACC men’s and women’s golf coach), Shawn Harper (football), Deb Houg (women’s basketball), and Clyde McCully (men’s basketball).

The NIACC athletics Hall of Fame will highlight a championship team for the second time in the class of 2025 as it welcomes the 1995 NIACC men’s basketball team, which claimed the NJCAA Division II national title 30 years ago.

The 1994-95 team members were Steve Abbott, Paul Bruns, Roman Hodaway, Andy Klemsrud, Ryan Pippett, Paul Rowenhorst, Gavin Sandvig, Cory Thorson, and Grant Townsell.

The coaches were head coach Dan Mason and assistant coaches Randall Herbst and Paul Anderson. The managers were Seth Hull, Chris Kuennen and Jason Putney.

The NIACC Athletics Hall of Fame was started in 2006 with the next Hall of Fame classes honored in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2024.