NHTSA looks to reduce pedestrian injuries, deaths with new safety standards

(ABC 6 News) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking to create a new rule in order to reduce pedestrian injuries and deaths in crashes.

The rule is aimed largely at SUVs and pickup trucks which have grown in size and height, creating blind spots for drivers.

The proposed rule, required by Congress in the bipartisan infrastructure law, would set test procedures to simulate head-to-hood impact as well as requirements to reduce the risk of head injuries.