Newest Minnesota Supreme Court justice sworn in

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, Minnesota’s newest Supreme Court justice was sworn in.

Judge Sarah Hennesy took the oath of office at the Landmark Center in St. Paul, and Governor Tim Walz, members of the state’s high court, as well as other local leaders were in attendance for the ceremony.

Hennesy was a judge in Stearns County before being appointed to the state’s Supreme Court by Gov. Walz earlier this year.

This came after a vacancy following the retirement of G. Barry Anderson who had been on the court since 2004.