New Years resolutions: Mason Cityans make their fitness goals for 2025

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Will 2025 be your marathon year? Ahead of the New Year, ABC 6 News reporter Alexander Schmidt headed to the Mason City Family YMCA to ask folks about their fitness and personal goals for 2025.

“I just ran a half marathon with my friends,” said Sam Swegle. [In 2025,] I’m looking to maybe do a full marathon and then I’m looking to also do RAGBRAI. As for personal goals, I’d like to just live positive.”

Strength and conditioning trainer Taylor May accepts clients at any point in their fitness journey.

“Sometimes they just need a shoulder to lean on,” said May. “This year, I’ve found myself leaning on them more and more as well. It’s about lifting each other up.”