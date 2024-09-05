New website provides information on referendum in Altura and Lewiston

By KAALTV

Info on referendum

(ABC 6 News) — For those living in Lewiston or Altura, residents need to decide if they want to pay more taxes to fund schools, and a new website may help.

Under the proposed referendum, the informational website says homeowners living in a $200,000 house would pay an extra $40 per month to boost school budgets.

More information can be found here.