New website details Mayo Clinic construction

(ABC 6 News) — In the Med City, the construction of the Mayo Clinic’s “Bold. Forward. Unbound.” initiative has been the topic of discussion for about a year.

Now, the construction will be easier to follow with the development of a new Mayo Clinic website which not only shows the building timeline but also recommends travel routes, a drop-off navigator, and road closures.

