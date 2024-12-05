New UVC technology set to keep kids healthy in Harmony classroom

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- They call it a silent virus killer as on Wednesday, the company “Lit Thinking” displayed its new Far-UVC Visium technology at the Harmony Kids Learning Center in the small town of Harmony.

It’s goal is to help kids stay healthy right in their classroom, especially during cold and flu season.

“It’s a domino effect. Mom and Dad are sick after that, and everyone is tired, and people aren’t going to work, so if we can keep the kiddos healthy, and keep everyone a little bit more sane,” said Jonathan Cremer, Founder and principal of Evrsphere.

It was an idea brought to light after the Covid-19 pandemic, helping those most susceptible in classrooms, the kids.

The project uses a different ray of UV light, as opposed to your regular tanning booth. A photo can be seen below:

“Tanning booths, those days are over. This Far-UVC technology is the advanced part of it that goes above and beyond,” Cremer said.

This new technology can help prevent illnesses from making it back home.

“I think it’s great for the parents. It’s just another thing and another added protection, besides them cleaning all the surfaces. Now they got this extra protection, I think it’s a little bit more piece of mind with helping them from missing work,” said Chris Morem, VP of Morem Electric.

Not only giving parents that reassurance, but teachers as well.

“We try to keep it the cleanest as possible, sanitizing, wiping everything down. So yeah I am excited to take it to the next level, and help with the air quality and the germs,” said Kinzee Hovey, a teacher at the Harmony Learning Center.

This is only one school in the community, however, if it does work like experts say, it could expand into other areas across the state.