New Ulm man pleads guilty in child solicitation case

(ABC 6 News)- A New Ulm man accused of attempting to solicit a child has pleaded guilty to one felony charge.

On Monday July 15, 57-year-old Roger Myron Yarger pleaded guilty in Freeborn County Court to one felony charge of engaging in electric communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child.

The charge for distributing via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child has been dismissed.

Yarger’s sentencing has been scheduled for November 15, 2024.