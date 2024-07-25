New transit facility coming to Austin

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — As part of the $8.5 million awarded to MnDOT by federal grants, Austin is receiving a new transit facility.

The new facility will enhance efficiency and provide safer, more reliable transportation for local communities.

The grants are part of the Federal Low and No Emissions Program as well as the Bus and Bus Facilities Program.