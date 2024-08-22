New study sounds alarm about baby food health standards

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A new research study from the George Institute of Global Health is raising the alarm regarding baby food sold in grocery stores.

The study has found that nearly two-thirds of baby food products that they looked at do not meet health standards.

The USDA advises parents against feeding infants foods and beverages with added sugars and limit those with high sodium.

If financially and practically possible, whole foods are the best and healthiest options.