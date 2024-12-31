New Rochester hourly parking rates go into effect January 1

(ABC 6 News) – The new year will see some changes to hourly parking rates in Rochester, a press release from Rochester Transit & Parking said Tuesday.

Officials said the upcoming changes aim to simplify time limits and rates for customers. They also claimed that the changes will support the long-term financial stability of the parking program.

Because new meters and signs will have to be installed, city officials noted that all parking will not reflect the rate changes immediately.

Changes for 2025 include:

Rates will go down for parking ramp stays less than 4.5 hours

Rates will increase for parking ramp stays more than 4.5 hours

All downtown meters will become 3-hour meters priced at $2 per hour

Meters on the edge of downtown will not have time limits

To see specific parking fees for Rochester, click HERE.

According to Rochester Transit & Parking, monthly parking rates and residential permit parking rates will not have any changes.

The City of Rochester’s Enterprise Parking Fund (PEF)

In the release, officials from the City of Rochester said the city’s Parking Enterprise Fund (PEF) was established to meet the needs of visitors, businesses, customers, and employees in downtown.

“The Enterprise Parking Fund is self-sustaining, meaning it does not depend on tax levy funding,” said Parking Systems Manager Noloan Schild. “Instead, it is fully financed by the users of the parking system. The system offers numerous free parking options, including the first hour free in parking ramps and free parking on nights and weekends. On average, this enables 45% of parkers to use the system at no cost.”

The PEF is reportedly self-supporting. It uses the business expenses of operations, depreciation, insurance, repairs, and maintenance and capital projects.

Officials said additionally, the program contributes 9% of its gross revenues to Rochester’s general fund in lieu of property taxes.

The parking program includes six ramps, seven surface lots and 1,300 on-street metered spaces.

According to the release, rate studies are done periodically in Rochester to look ahead to future development.

The studies are done to understand the current parking environment, potential improvements, financial burdens, and considerations of rate changes.

To see data from the most recent rate study, click HERE.

Rate changes were adopted by the City Council as part of the 2025 Fee Schedule at the December 2, 2024, City Council Meeting.