New restaurants fight to stay afloat amid Mayo Bold. Forward. Unbound construction project

(ABC 6 News)- New restaurants are fighting hard to keep customers in the door while the multi-billon dollar Mayo Clinic construction project continues in downtown Rochester.

One restaurant is Lumi, a new Turkish place that opened up on November 1st off of 1st Street SW. The owner said business has been going well so far, even through construction, and they are finding ways to keep it that way as the project continues.

“It could deter people from coming if they’re not interested in trying to navigate through that,” said Taleigha Coker, a server at Lumi.

The owner of Lumi, Seckin Gungordu, saying the construction is something they are keeping in mind.

“So far we didn’t really see any pros and cons. We heard about it that it’s going to start soon. But hopefully it affects us in a positive way,” said Gungordu.

Lumi originated in Minneapolis attracting customers from Rochester to drive up to the Twin Cities. With not as many Turkish restaurants in Rochester, they hope that they’re food alone will help keep customers through the doors.

“We did some research and Rochester was a good fit for our concept and finally we are here,” Gungordu said.

Down the street, Mill Valley Kitchen opened 3 months ago. They said business has been a bit slow but they are trying to find new ways to keep customers coming back.

“We have lots in the works being below the UMR housing, so we hope to expand on that soon. Starting next Monday I believe we are going to launch half off all wine, all day,” said Lucas Keppars, a chef at Mill Valley Kitchen.

Both restaurants remaining positive they will still see steady business.

“We also have skyway access to come in so I think that helps and the fact that were in a location where you can walk from Mayo or anywhere around downtown helps I think because people may not want to be driving through the construction,” said Coker.

Right now, 4th Avenue Southwest is closed between First and Second streets. That closure is expected to last until February.