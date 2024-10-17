New report on Trump assassination attempt

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A new report in the wake of the Pennsylvania assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump is revealing mistakes and deeper systemic issues in the Secret Service.

The report from a bipartisan panel of former Homeland Security and law enforcement officials found, “The Secret Service has become bureaucratic, complacent, and static even though risks have multiplied.”

The report went on to say that without reform, another assassination attempt can and will happen again.

The panel also states it found “corrosive cultural attitudes” and “a troubling lack of critical thinking before, during, and after the assassination attempt.”