New report of Boeing safety failures

(ABC 6 News) — Boeing is once again in the hot seat on Capitol Hill as the head of the FAA testified on Wednesday.

This comes after a new report detailed the company’s safety failings. According to a memo, Boeing personnel continue to feel pressure to prioritize speed of production over quality, and Boeing is failing to ensure many of its employees are properly trained.

In a statement, Boeing said in part that they’ve continued steps to foster a safety culture.