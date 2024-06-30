New program at Mighty Howard County Fair

The Mighty Howard County Fair in Cresco, IA held a new program on Saturday called Buyer's Choice.

(ABC 6 News) – The Mighty Howard County Fair in Cresco, IA held a new program on Saturday called Buyer’s Choice.

4H and FFA members could come out to show off their beef projects.

Winners of the Buyer’s Choice program were Kennedy Linkenmeyer in first place, Isaac Marr in second place and Quicny Fox in third place.

Lincoln Braynt from Upper Iowa Beef did a presentation at the fair with the members. Royce Schultz, cattle buyer from Tyson Foods came in and graded four different classes.

Data collected was used to establish a dressed base price on each animal.

Iowa State University Howard County Extension and Outreach says it was a wonderful learning project for its beef project members.