New ownership at Farmer John’s Pumpkin Patch

Saturday was the first day of pumpkin picking season at Farmer John's pumpkin patch in Austin, and the end of an era for the farm.

(ABC 6 News) — Saturday was the first day of pumpkin picking season at Farmer John’s pumpkin patch in Austin, and the end of an era for the farm.

John Ulland, better known as Farmer John, celebrated his 88th birthday on Saturday, and after 35 years of running the farm he is retiring.

The pumpkin patch will be passed down to his son and daughter-in-law Kirk and Mary Ulland.

Farmer John said he is happy so many families have made coming to his farm to pick pumpkins a tradition.

John said the kids were his favorite part of the thirty five years doing the job, and they made it feel like it was not work.

“People say well this is a lot of labor, it’s a lot of work out there. I say no, work is something you don’t like to do. It’s a lot of labor but it’s a labor of love because the kids come,” John said.

Even though he is retiring, he said he will still be on the farm carving pumpkings for kids and meeting families.