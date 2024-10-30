New organ donation campaign in Minnesota focused towards men

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — There is a new push to get more people registered as organ donors, and it is focused on men.

Non-profit LifeSource manages the organ donation process in Minnesota. It launched a new public awareness campaign urging Minnesotans “to join Bigfoot in the Big Heart Club.”

Men are said to represent 62% of people on the wait list but only 52% of men in the state are registered. The main barriers were misinformation about health exclusions, and it simply not being a priority.