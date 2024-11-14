New oat mill processing facility coming to Albert Lea

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Albert Lea, a new oat mill processing plant is set to open up shop and bring some new jobs to town.

The new facility, called Green Acres Milling, is expected to be located off 14th Street across from the new Vortex Cold Storage plant.

The new company is expected to process two million bushels of oats per year and create 12 new jobs in the next two years.

Residents say it is going to be a positive addition to Albert Lea.

“There’s a lot of environmental benefits from production in erosion, to improved water quality and just more sustainable, resilient farm operations,” said Landon Plaggee, the owner of Green Acres Milling.

Green Acres Milling has been growing oats in North Iowa for some time, now moving further north into southern Minnesota. It’s a project that company officials say has been in the works for awhile.

”We’ve really seen the need to move a little bit further down the supply chain, and kind of work with the middle of supply chain infrastructure so we can provide consumers with better food,” Plaggee said.

It won’t only provide jobs, but will bring help to farmers in the area.

“We have a network of 61 farmers that are investing in the mill that will actually have more dollars than acre coming into their farms, and in turn their communities. So it will help all the rural communities in southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa,” said Plaggee.

Other local companies like Albert Lea Seed House say it’s not only a good place for farmers to market their oats, but it can also benefit their own business.

“We do sell oat seed all across the country, and this will be another source of demand for oats, which will encourage more planters to grow them locally,” said Brett Bell, President and CEO of Albert Lea Seed.

The total project is expected to cost 40 million when it’s all said and done. The City of Albert Lea expects the project to break ground in the spring of 2025.