New museum breaks ground in Mitchell County; $2.2 million building will store 10,000 artifacts of county history 

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Mitchell County Historical Society broke ground Thursday on the new Mitchell County Museum, a $2.2 million project that will house more than ten thousand of the county’s artifacts and recorded history.

“The Smithsonian Museum holds dear the history of our nation,” said Elaine Govern of Riceville in delivering the keynote speech at the event. “This building will hold dear the history of Mitchell County.”

The museum’s move transitions from its current site at the Cedar River Complex in Osage amid rent increases.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful addition to the county,” said MCHS board member Denis Boerjan.

The new building is being constructed adjacent to the existing Cedar Valley Memories Museum, also operated by MCHS. “This seemed like the logical spot,” said Boerjan. Nearby is the Milt R. Owen Nature Center and headquarters of Mitchell County Conservation.

Construction is being completed by Morton Building, and is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

To donate to the capital campaign funding the museum’s construction, click here.