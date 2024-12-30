New Minnesota law will allow children to have Medicaid access up to age 6

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Eligible Minnesota kids will soon have access to Medicaid health insurance up until the time they turn six years old.

Governor Tim Walz signed the new law last year, and starting in 2025, all children under the age of six who qualify for Medicaid will have up to 72 months of uninterrupted coverage.

Officials say the policy will help prevent gaps in necessary care for kids and promote health equity.