New laws going into effect in Iowa on Jan. 1

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a number of new laws were passed last year that now go into effect on January 1.

Iowans will see a lower income tax rate, putting a flat rate of 3.8% across the board for all tax payers. It puts Iowa at the sixth-lowest income tax rate in the country.

There are also changes coming to protect online data. Iowans can now submit requests to find out how internet providers and websites are using your or your child’s personal data. They will also have tell you exactly what information they are collecting and ask your permission to collect it.

It also requires companies to make sure that data is protected from potential bad actors.

Additionally, new rules are being implemented regarding how tobacco products are displayed in Iowa stores. Under the state’s new law, stores selling tobacco products are required to make sure any display is not visible to anyone under 21 years old.

Glass and metal smoking devices will also be met with a hefty sales tax of 40%, increasing the amount customers pay for those goods in the Hawkeye State.

For a full list of new laws being implemented in Iowa, click here.