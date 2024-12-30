New law hopes to stop campus hazing

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Senator Amy Klobuchar is celebrating a new nationwide law that she says will save lives.

The law is called the Stop Campus Hazing Act, and it was introduced after a University of Missouri student from Eden Prairie suffered life-altering brain injuries from hazing.

The University of Minnesota was a large supporter of the bill. Advocates and families also pushed for the bill to be passed, with some speaking from personal experience.

This law hopes to make sure families are in the know about hazing on campus.

“You’re always a little worried about what’s going to happen at that school,” said Klobuchar. “Who are they going to meet? Are people really going to take care of them? And every parent thinks about those ‘what ifs’ so the heartbreaking reality is that sometimes students are harmed or even killed by hazing.”

The Stop Campus Hazing Act aims to combat the dangerous trend on campus.

The bipartisan bill will require colleges and universities to make public how many incidents happen on campus each year.

The information will then be posted on the institution’s website.

Advocates say the new law will increase transparency so students and families know the frequency of hazing on campus.

“I’m so thankful that this is out there got passed, and that parents and students are going to have the transparency, and they’re going to be able to make educated decisions when sending their kids off to college,” said Mary Pat Santulli, whose son was a hazing victim.

Under the new law, institutions are only required to report hazing incidents starting on January 1, not from the past.