New housing development breaks ground in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — It’s been two years in the making, and on Friday, North Rock Real Estate along with local officials broke ground on a new housing development in northwest Rochester called Prairie Ridge.

Officials say this new development will bring 51 single family lots and 250 townhome lots to Rochester.

There will also be large lots for future multi-family apartment developments. Members of North Rock Real Estate said this will help address the city’s shortage of affordable single family homes.

“Really what were doing is delivering housing stock and options to buyers that otherwise don’t have an option right now,” said Jeff Brown, the principal of North Rock Real Estate.

North Rock Real estate says all homes in the development will be sold under $500,000 making them much more affordable options for new potential homeowners.

The development will be a total of 75 acres when it is all said and done. North Rock says they hope to have 200 “for sale” homes completed by the end of 2027.