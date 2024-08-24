New hotel approved in downtown Mason City

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- The River City just keeps on growing. This time in the hospitality arena as the city just approved a proposal that will not only bring another play to stay for visitors, but will also bring even more opportunities for local businesses.

“We can definitely use the extra business just for people that are here for whatever reason just staying at the hotel. We’re happy for all the business we can get,” said Alyssa Thomas, who is a bartender at Lorado’s Bar and Grill in downtown Mason City.

Lorado’s Bar and Grill is one of a handful of restaurants on and around the plaza.

“During the summer on the pavilion here, there’s the Friday Night Live Summer Concert series. So we get a lot of business for that. There’s a lot of bar crawls and stuff like that being put on by Mainstreet Mason City and we’re happy to participate in those events,” Thomas said.

Alyssa said she is excited about the additional hustle and bustle that’s sure to come, reviving downtown.

” I think it’ll be great for us, we’re a locally owned small business and to get more people down here to eat and enjoy our drinks, the better. We’re happy to serve everybody and see new faces,” said Thomas.

The city is also counting on the hotel to help stimulate the economy, especially with it’s prime location.

“This’ll be a very unique hotel located in one of the most beautiful places, parks of Mason City, right next to the new Riverwalk. This really completes the River City Renaissance Dream,” said the mayor of Mason City, Bill Schickel.

The hotel is also expected to feature more modern amenities.

“It’ll be a full service hotel, along with a pool, with an attached conference center, and the skywalk attaching it to Music Man Square which will make it a very unique and beautiful meeting space,” Schickel said.

Construction of the hotel is expected to begin next April, with the total project costing 15 million when it’s all said and done.