New homes on the horizon in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — This year, over $190 million is going to new housing projects in Minnesota to help construct nearly 2300 homes.

Not only does this mean more options for residents, but it also brings in almost 4500 new jobs.

According to Minnesota Housing, 279 of these homes will be headed to southeast Minnesota. This includes 60 multifamily units in Albert Lea, 26 in Rochester, and 100 housing development lots in Plainview.

There will also be a total of 32 single family homes on their way to Winona.