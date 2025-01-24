New Grand Meadow City Hall coming in February

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s out with the old and in with the new as city officials in Grand Meadow are preparing to move city hall to a new location in just a few weeks.

The city administrator said the main reason behind the move is to create a more handicap accessible space, that is bigger and more community friendly.

It’s been a project that’s been in the works since last September, and now the city hall is about ready to go. Moving down from the old building off of Grand Avenue. The city administrator says with costly changes at the old building needed, it made more sense to use that cost in a new building instead. That cost is $120,000.

“We’ll have council meetings and board meetings, and community groups can meet back here. We also have a smaller conference room, which we haven’t had for smaller meetings, and it’s just a more usable and public friendly space,” said James Christian, the Grand Meadow City administrator.

The city says it’s unclear what the old building will be used for, but officials say they it’ll be used for something fun that people will use.

The city is also currently working on getting furniture into the new building. That is expected to happen next week with the first week of operation happening on the first week of February.