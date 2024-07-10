New foods coming to the Minnesota State Fair

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota State Fair provides 12 days of nonstop fun for all Minnesotans.

Along with that fun comes an endless variety of food as well. This year, the Minnesota State Fair is introducing new food items as well as new food vendors for visitors to try. Here is a look at all the new foods that will be featured at this year’s fair.

3 Piggy Pals on a Stick (Sausage Sister & Me, east wall of Food Building)

(Sausage Sister & Me, east wall of Food Building) Afro Poppers (Afro Deli, east wall of Food Building)

(Afro Deli, east wall of Food Building) Ba’bacon Sour Cream & Onion (Baba’s, east side of Underwood Street)

(Baba’s, east side of Underwood Street) Blazing Greek Bites (Dino’s Gyro, north side of Carnes Avenue)

(Dino’s Gyro, north side of Carnes Avenue) Buffalo Cheese Curd & Chicken Tacos (Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos, north side of Judson Avenue)

(Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos, north side of Judson Avenue) Chile Mango Whip (Tasti Whip, northwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Underwood Street)

(Tasti Whip, northwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Underwood Street) Cookie Butter Crunch Mini Donuts (Mini Donuts and Cheese Curds, east side of Underwood Street)

(Mini Donuts and Cheese Curds, east side of Underwood Street) Cotton Candy Iced Tea (Loon Lake Iced Tea, west side of Underwood Street)

(Loon Lake Iced Tea, west side of Underwood Street) Crab Boil Wings (Soul Bowl, east wall of Food Building)

(Soul Bowl, east wall of Food Building) Deep-Fried Halloumi Cheese (Holy Land Deli, International Bazaar)

(Holy Land Deli, International Bazaar) Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing (LuLu’s Public House, West End Market)

(LuLu’s Public House, West End Market) Dill Pickle Tots (Tot Boss, east side of Underwood Street)

(Tot Boss, east side of Underwood Street) Fried Bee-Nana Pie (Sabino’s Pizza Pies, Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum)

(Sabino’s Pizza Pies, Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum) Grilled Purple Sticky Rice (Union Hmong Kitchen, International Bazaar)

(Union Hmong Kitchen, International Bazaar) Ham and Pickle Roll Up on a Potato Skin (Route 66 Roadhouse Chicken, northwest corner of Food Building)

(Route 66 Roadhouse Chicken, northwest corner of Food Building) Lady’s Slipper Marble Sundae (Bridgeman’s Ice Cream, northeast corner of Judson Avenue & Liggett Street)

(Bridgeman’s Ice Cream, northeast corner of Judson Avenue & Liggett Street) Marco’s Garden (Jammy Sammies by BRIM, North End)

(Jammy Sammies by BRIM, North End) Mocha Madness Shaved Ice (Minnesnowii Shave Ice, west side of Nelson Street)

(Minnesnowii Shave Ice, west side of Nelson Street) Nixtamal & Wild Rice Bowl with Wóžapi & Bison Meatballs or Sweet Potato Dumplings (Midtown Global Market’s Indigenous Food Lab, International Bazaar)

(Midtown Global Market’s Indigenous Food Lab, International Bazaar) Patata Frita Focacciawich (West End Creamery, West End Market)

(West End Creamery, West End Market) PB Bacon Cakes (The Blue Barn, West End Market)

(The Blue Barn, West End Market) Raging Ball (The Herbivorous Butcher, south wall of Food Building)

(The Herbivorous Butcher, south wall of Food Building) Savory Éclairs in Two Varieties (Scenic 61 by New Scenic Café, east side of Underwood Street)

(Scenic 61 by New Scenic Café, east side of Underwood Street) Shroomy “Calimari” (French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, north side of Carnes Avenue)

(French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, north side of Carnes Avenue) Strawberries and Cream Waffle Stick (Waffle Chix, Judson Avenue)

(Waffle Chix, Judson Avenue) Strawberry Lemonade Donut (Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts, between West Dan Patch & Carnes Avenues)

(Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts, between West Dan Patch & Carnes Avenues) Swedish Ice Cream Sundae (Salem Lutheran Church Dining Hall, north side of Randall Avenue)

(Salem Lutheran Church Dining Hall, north side of Randall Avenue) Swedish ‘Sota Sliders (Hamline Church Dining Hall, north side of Dan Patch Avenue)

(Hamline Church Dining Hall, north side of Dan Patch Avenue) Sweet Corn Cola Float (Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, northeast corner of Carnes Avenue & Chambers Street)

(Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, northeast corner of Carnes Avenue & Chambers Street) Sweet Heat Bacon Crunch (RC’s BBQ, north side of West Dan Patch Avenue)

(RC’s BBQ, north side of West Dan Patch Avenue) Turkey Kristo (Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, north side of Dan Patch Avenue)

(Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, north side of Dan Patch Avenue) Walking Shepherd’s Pie (O’Gara’s at the Fair, southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cosgrove Street)

(O’Gara’s at the Fair, southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cosgrove Street) Wrangler Waffle Burger (Nordic Waffles, West End Market)

And here is the list of new vendors at this year’s Minnesota State Fair and where to find them!