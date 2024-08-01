New features coming to the Minnesota State Fair

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — While county fair season is in full swing, we are just weeks away from the great Minnesota get together, the Minnesota State Fair.

This year, the fair is unveiling some new features.

One of those features is a new design, featuring a red canna lily. There are over 7500 flowers on display throughout the fair grounds this year. Also featured on the design is the cattle barn archway as well as the sky glider and sky ride.

The official Minnesota State Fair app is also available, featuring food, shopping, and finders to help navigate through the fairgrounds. It will also provide updated events in real time once visitors enter the fairgrounds.

The fair begins on August 22nd and runs through Labor Day.