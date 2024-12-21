New documents obtained in unsolved homicide

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Documents obtained exclusively by ABC 6 are shedding light on a four-year-old Rochester homicide case.

Robert Volgmann was last seen on Easter Sunday 2020, and four days later, his body was discovered by a delivery driver.

Since then, Volgmann’s murder has remained unsolved.

Volgmann was last seen on April 12, 2020, when he, his roommate, Dennard Ellis, and two others allegedly smoked marijuana at his apartment.

When the two guests were about to leave, they knocked on Ellis’s door, but did not get a response, according to search warrants.

They reportedly heard an altercation coming from Volgmann’s room, and when they went outside they saw a dark figure wearing a COVID-19 style mask and gloves. The guests did not know who the man was.

During a search of the property, police reportedly found a COVID-19 style mask and a glove in Ellis’s room, search warrants said.

Volgmann was discovered on April 16, 2020, sitting up right in his bed with blood spattered on the walls. A bloody wrench was found on the floor nearby, according to search warrants.

His autopsy showed his cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries.

A search warrant was also obtained to search for a mask and gloves in a neighboring apartment.

That neighbor and Volgmann had reportedly gotten into an altercation over stolen bike parts just days before Volgmann was killed.

It is not clear if Ellis or Volgmann’s neighbor were identified as suspects.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800, or submit an anonymous tip to crime stoppers at 800-222-8477.