New deck with ramp built for Army and National Guard veteran

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In the Med City, one veteran’s sacrifice is being honored with a facelift for his home.

The Homebound Heroes Program honored Army and National Guard veteran, Robert Trebble, with a new deck complete with a wheelchair ramp.

The much-needed modification will help Trebble remain living independently in the place he calls home.

“It means I can be outside more. I don’t have to worry about falling or slipping or going down, but there are not words for me to describe how grateful I am for these people to do this for me,” Trebble said.

Family Service Rochester is one of seven organizations nationwide invited to participate in Homebound Heroes funding.

“Sp the big addition was the ramp. Prior to this, the deck that they had was much smaller and in pretty rough shape. It did not have a ramp and adding the ramp is completely ADA compliant will help Bob and Marget to be able to navigate into their home much safer,” said Jessica Thornton of Family Service Rochester.

Trebble’s renovation was one of 82 other projects completed over the past five years in Olmsted, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.