New data shows one in five Minnesota households are “food insecure”

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — New data released on Wednesday shows alarming statistics when it comes to hunger in Minnesota.

Second Harvest Heartland, a hunger relief organization, claims one in five households in the state are food insecure.

However, only 18% of Minnesotans are currently supported by the emergency food system, and things won’t improve anytime soon.

30% of Minnesota households say they are not confident about having enough food in the next year.