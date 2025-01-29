New data shows one in five Minnesota households are “food insecure”

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — New data released on Wednesday shows alarming statistics when it comes to hunger in Minnesota.

Second Harvest Heartland, a hunger relief organization, claims one in five households in the state are food insecure.

However, only 18% of Minnesotans are currently supported by the emergency food system, and things won’t improve anytime soon.

30% of Minnesota households say they are not confident about having enough food in the next year.