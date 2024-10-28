New childcare cost study shows 15% of household income pays for single infant’s childcare

(ABC 6 News) — A new study has found that the typical American household with one infant is now spending about 15% of its total income on daycare.

That amounts to spending an average of $14,070 per year per infant. Two kids comes in at around $30,000 per year.

Those costs have prompted nearly half of working mothers to consider leaving the workforce entirely or reducing their work hours.

In Minnesota, a family will spend a little more than 17% of its median income for one child while in Iowa, it is nearly 13%.

Nationwide, the lowest cost of childcare is in South Dakota at just under 9% while New York is the most expensive at 19.6% of the median income.

More information about childcare assistance programs in Iowa can be found here.

More information about childcare assistance programs in Minnesota can be found here.