New child passenger safety laws in effect for Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- Next time you hit the road with your little ones, there are some new things to keep in mind.

Several child passenger safety laws were recently modified in Minnesota. An infant under 2 must now be secured in a rear facing infant carrier seat. A child between the ages of 2-4 will need to use a forward facing seat. Also, children under 13 must sit in the back seat.

One Olmstead County parent says the changes should help keep kids safe.

“The impact of a crash if their feet are up on the dash or not properly in their car seat or whatever, as low speeds even, is very tragic if you’re in an accident and you’re not buckled in,” said Michael Brogan, a resident of Olmsted County.

These changes are set to go into effect on August 1st.

For more information on the new safety changes, go to https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/fire/for-families/car-safety