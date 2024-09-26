New Chick-Fil-A could be coming to Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The site of the old Wild Bill’s building in Rochester might be getting new life.

That is because it could soon be the home of another restaurant: Chick-Fil-A.

You’re invited to a neighborhood meeting to discuss the plan on October 15th at 5:30 PM at the Courtyard Rochester.

An official with Chick-Fil-A claims each restaurant creates 80 to 120 jobs in the area and offered this statement:

While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is actively pursuing a new restaurant location in Rochester. Each locally owned and operated restaurant creates 80 – 120 jobs in the area. We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.