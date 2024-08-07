New cannabis regulations hit Olmsted County

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- 14 — that’s the new number of marijuana dispensaries that will be able to operate in Olmsted County. The new number has left some business owners concerned.

“I got to play by their rules, but I think that limiting the number of licenses is not good for the community,” said Travis Cullen, the owner of Laughing Waters THC Glass and Smoke Shop in Rochester.

Despite Cullen’s concerns, his business plans to adapt to the changes.

“I would love to be one of the 14, to be lucky enough to hit the lottery and go on to a retail to be apart of the 14. I think 14’s enough to cover Rochester. But I’m never going to preach limiting,” Cullen said.

Regardless of the limit set by Olmsted County Commissioners, the marijuana business is here to stay in the state of Minnesota.

But for local law enforcement, they say the cap isn’t about hurting small businesses, but keeping people in the community safe, especially while on the roads.

“We’re seeing it now. Greater numbers of impaired drivers on the road already this year with just six months gone so we saw somewhat of an increase last year, and that’s our greater concern,” said Sheriff Kevin Torgerson of Olmsted County.

And with new laws come new challenges for law enforcement. Olmsted county sheriff deputies say the new rules of the road will be a process to enforce.

“We already do compliance checks with alcohol and tobacco. So adding marijuana shops to this is just another thing but it is going to take more time and more people to do that,” Torgerson said.

Cities in Olmsted County can still decide whether to allow more cannabis businesses beyond the 14 allowed by the county.