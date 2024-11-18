New accusations against Donald Trump’s Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — New allegations are coming to the forefront against Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General, Matt Gaetz.

Before Gaetz’s resignation from Congress, a House ethics committee was investigating the 14-year politician.

Now, an attorney for the witnesses who testified against Gaetz is giving more insight. That ethics committee will meet on Wednesday amid growing pressure to release its report on Gaetz, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Previously, the Department of Justice decline to file any criminal charges in the matter.