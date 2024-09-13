New 65+ services now available at Three Rivers Community Action

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- In Zumbrota, Three Rivers Community Action has started a new program to help those in the community that are 65 and older.

The program will help with things around the house such as vacuuming, meal preparation, lawn care, and snow removal.

The overall goal is to make sure older adults can stay in their homes longer. One member of Three Rivers says there are a lot of benefits to this program.

“It’s a way for the community to help older adults and not only provide a service, but maybe make them feel less isolated and more involved in the community,” said Dana Bergner, the Older Adult Services Coordinator at Three Rivers.

A group of girl scouts helped out recently by weeding a women’s raised garden beds.

