Netflix prices set to increase

(ABC 6 News) — One of the most popular streaming services is hiking up their prices again.

Netflix announced the price increases for most of its subscription tiers. The Standard Plan Without Ads will increase by $2.50 from $15.49 to $17.99 per month.

The plan with ads will also be a dollar more going from $6.99 to $7.99 per month.

The service also announced its largest ever quarterly increase in subscribers will 19 million people signing on in the last three-month cycle.