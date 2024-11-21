Negotiations over shared power in the Minnesota House continue

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Closed door negotiations continue at the Minnesota State Capitol over a power-sharing agreement in the House.

The House is tied 67-67 after the election, pending the outcome of two recounts.

It is unclear how negotiations are going, but the House posted the schedule for the 2025 session, stating the committees and divisions will be equally divided and chaired by DFL and Republican Co-Chairs.

This means compromise will be needed even at the committee level to break ties.

Governor Walz recently expressed optimism about a session with divided government.

“It looks like we’re going to be back to where we were in 2019 where you had some power sharing, which in my opinion was pretty successful. We were able to cut taxes, fund education, and get the budgets done on time,” Walz said.

Unless the recounts change election results, the House will remain tied.