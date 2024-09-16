The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — With the election fast approaching in November, many voters are gearing up to head to the polls and cast their votes.

Before heading to the polls, though, voters need to be sure that they have everything they need in order to register to vote.

Tuesday, September 17th marks National Voter Registration Day to give voters a chance to do exactly that.

In Minnesota, voters can register online, by mail, or in person at their polling location on Election Day. More information can be found here.

In Iowa, voters can register online or download a form and return it to their county auditor. More information can be found here.